Savannah Issues Curfew and Street Closures Ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

SAVANNAH – In anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby’s potential to cause significant flooding and damage, the City of Savannah, in partnership with Chatham County, has announced a curfew starting at 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Why It Matters

With forecasts predicting historic rainfall and storm surges, residents need to be prepared for possible emergencies. The curfew aims to keep residents safe by reducing non-essential travel and allowing emergency services to operate effectively.

Key Details

Curfew Details :

: Begins at 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.

Ends at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Residents should remain indoors and only travel for emergencies.

Street Closures :

: Anticipated closures starting Monday evening include: 52nd St. from Montgomery to Exchange Anderson at Paulsen Henry from Atlantic to E. Broad Victory from Waters to Cedar, and more.

A full list of closures is available on the city’s website at savannahga.gov/debby.

Safety Precautions :

: Sand and sandbags are available from 1 p.m. Monday at designated fire stations and the EnMarket Arena parking lot.

Parking garages will open at 5 p.m. for residents in flood-prone areas to park their vehicles free of charge, excluding boats and trailers.

City Services :

: The sanitation department will operate as normal on Monday but suspend services on Tuesday, with modified operations expected to resume Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Weather Warnings :

: Chatham County is under multiple warnings, including Tropical Storm, Storm Surge, Flood, and Tornado Watch.

Data Point

Forecasts predict a potential storm surge of 2-4 feet, severe flash flooding, and tropical storm-force winds, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

What’s Next

Residents should review emergency plans and kits, and stay informed through the city’s official channels. Updates on road closures and city services will be posted online. The City Manager has declared a local emergency to expedite response efforts.

Call to Action

Residents can stay updated and receive alerts by following @cityofsavannah on social media or visiting savannahga.gov/debby. Questions about city services can be directed to 311 or submitted online.

Additional Resources

Preparedness information: ready.gov/hurricane

City service requests: savannahga.gov/311request

Emergency hotline for city employees: 833-251-6020

This proactive approach is designed to protect Savannah’s residents and minimize the impact of Debby as it approaches the region.