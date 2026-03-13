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Dangerous rip currents are affecting beaches along the Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida coasts through this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

What’s Happening: The warning covers beaches in Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden counties in Georgia, along with several Florida counties including Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, and parts of St. Johns County.

What’s Important: Rip currents are fast-moving channels of water that flow away from shore. They can pull swimmers away from the beach and into deeper water, even those who are strong swimmers.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone planning to visit the beach today should swim near a lifeguard. The warning is in effect through this evening.

If you get caught in a rip current: