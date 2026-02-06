Listen to this post

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of northeast and north central Florida and a small part of inland southeast Georgia on Friday.

What’s Happening: The warning runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 6. In Georgia, southern Ware and western Charlton counties are under the warning.

What’s Important: The National Weather Service said west winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are expected. Humidity will drop as low as 25 percent. Temperatures will reach up to 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service said these conditions will combine with severe to extreme drought to worsen the spread of wildfires from afternoon through early evening.

The Warning: A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are happening or will happen shortly, the National Weather Service said. The National Weather Service said strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures together can lead to extreme fire behavior.