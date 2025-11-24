North Georgia residents can expect much needed rainfall in the coming days ahead of Thanksgiving.
What’s Happening: Rain will move into the area Tuesday morning and continue through Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service says the highest rainfall totals will be across North Georgia.
What’s Important: Northern counties like Rome and Blairsville could see between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain. Some mountain areas in far north Georgia may get more than 2 inches.
Between the Lines: Atlanta has a 95% chance of getting at least a quarter inch of rain and an 80% chance of seeing half an inch. The odds drop to 45% for one inch and just 5% for two inches. Southern areas like Macon and Columbus will see less rain with lower chances of heavy totals.
The Sources: National Weather Service.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.