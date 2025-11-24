North Georgia residents can expect much needed rainfall in the coming days ahead of Thanksgiving.

What’s Happening: Rain will move into the area Tuesday morning and continue through Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service says the highest rainfall totals will be across North Georgia.

What’s Important: Northern counties like Rome and Blairsville could see between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain. Some mountain areas in far north Georgia may get more than 2 inches.

Between the Lines: Atlanta has a 95% chance of getting at least a quarter inch of rain and an 80% chance of seeing half an inch. The odds drop to 45% for one inch and just 5% for two inches. Southern areas like Macon and Columbus will see less rain with lower chances of heavy totals.

The Sources: National Weather Service.