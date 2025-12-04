Rain is coming back to Georgia, and it could help ease the dry conditions that have gripped the state.

What’s Happening: Widespread rain will move into Georgia on Friday evening and continue through Saturday morning. Most areas can expect 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

What’s Important: This rain is needed for Georgia’s ongoing drought, but it won’t end the dry spell entirely. The rain will also be cold, with overnight temperatures dropping into the mid-30s to 40s.

The Big Picture: Parts of north Georgia have already received at least an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast shows high chances of rain across most of Georgia, with some areas like Monroeville and Montgomery in the southwest having up to a 72% chance.

Rain is expected to start again Friday night and continue through Saturday morning.