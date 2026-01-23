Listen to this post

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office will have deputies working throughout a snow event expected Saturday night.

What’s Happening: The sheriff’s office announced Friday it has taken proactive steps to prepare for the storm. Deputies will be actively working during the snow event. Hazardous road conditions may cause response times to be delayed.

What’s Important: The Rabun County Recreation Department has opened a warming station at Gym #3 for residents in need. The sheriff’s office is urging residents to stay home and limit travel unless absolutely necessary.

How This Affects Real People: People should call 911 only for true emergencies. Power outages should be reported directly to power companies, as 911 does not receive restoration information.

The Context: A winter storm watch is in effect for much of North Georgia from late Friday night through Monday morning. The National Weather Service forecasts freezing rain across areas north of I-20, with precipitation likely beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday evening. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency Thursday ahead of Winter Storm Fern.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”