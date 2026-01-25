Listen to this post

Georgia Power has restored power to approximately 70,000 customers since Winter Storm Fern began, but new outages are occurring Sunday as freezing rain, high winds and potential tornadoes continue across the state.

What’s Happening: 10,000 personnel including Georgia Power employees, contractors and partner utility workers are responding to storm damage. The company issued the update Sunday. Additional outages occurred Sunday as severe weather continued.

What’s Important: Crews are working in changing weather conditions. Restoration work continues as conditions allow safe access. Severe cold with temperatures well below freezing is expected to continue across Georgia for multiple days this week.

How This Affects Real People: Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees. Standing water or saturated ground near downed lines can be electrified. Chain link fences can conduct electricity over great distances if contacted by a downed line out of sight.

The Path Forward: Ice storm warnings remain in effect for 32 counties across northern and northeastern Georgia until 10 a.m. Monday. Continued ice accumulation will compound existing hazardous conditions that caused 653 calls to state troopers and 17 traffic crashes by noon Sunday.

Safety Rules: Never touch downed wires or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines. Do not step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. Use portable generators only according to manufacturers’ instructions and never in enclosed spaces. Drivers must move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road under Georgia law.

How to Report Outages: Customers can report outages and check restoration status 24 hours a day by calling 888-891-0938 or visiting GeorgiaPower.com/Storm. The company’s Outage Alert service sends personalized notifications via text message to subscribed customers. An interactive outage map is available at GeorgiaPower.com/OutageMap.