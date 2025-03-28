Pollen Tsunami Strikes Georgia

Your sinuses aren’t lying to you — we’re drowning in pollen today.

🌳 What We Know: Friday’s total pollen count skyrocketed to 6,345, putting us firmly in the “stock up on tissues” danger zone. Yesterday, the pollen count was just above 1,600.

Trees are showing extremely high activity. Weed pollen isn’t far behind, registering in the high range. Mold spores are showing moderate activity, and grass pollen isn’t a problem yet.

👩‍⚕️ Why It Matters: These numbers aren’t just high — they’re in the “no wonder my nose is running like Niagara Falls” territory. The combination of multiple pollen types simultaneously peaking creates what experts call a “perfect storm” for allergy sufferers.

⚠️ Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Even people who typically don’t suffer from seasonal allergies may experience symptoms with counts this extreme. Just to give you a point of reference, a high pollen count is anything above 90. Georgia is way off the charts today, so even if you don’t normally have allergies, something out there is going to bother your nose.

💊 Take Action: Allergy experts recommend limiting outdoor activities, especially in the morning when pollen counts typically peak. Keep windows closed, change clothes after being outside, and consider over-the-counter antihistamines before symptoms start. For severe sufferers, local urgent care centers are prepared for the inevitable influx of watery-eyed, sneezing patients.

🤧 Remember The Golden Rule: If you notice a neighbor struggling with severe symptoms, consider offering to handle outdoor tasks like mail collection or dog walking. A small kindness goes a long way when someone can’t stop sneezing long enough to complete a sentence.