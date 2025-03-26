Pollen Count in Georgia Doubles

Your nose isn’t deceiving you. Pollen counts have more than doubled in just 24 hours, leaving residents sniffling, sneezing, and wondering if their faces might actually fall off.

🌳 What We Know: Yesterday’s pollen count of 1,295 has skyrocketed to 2,896 today, with trees being the primary culprit in this respiratory assault. Grass and weeds are also contributing to the airborne onslaught, while mold activity remains at moderate levels.

⚠️ Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Pollen counts this high can trigger severe symptoms even in people who don’t typically suffer from allergies.

💊 Take Action: Allergy sufferers should limit outdoor activities, keep windows closed, and change clothes after coming inside. Over-the-counter antihistamines can help, but severe sufferers might need to consult their doctors for stronger options.

👵 Remember The Golden Rule: Check on neighbors who might be struggling with respiratory issues. A small gesture like picking up groceries means they won’t have to venture into the pollen battlefield.