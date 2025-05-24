Mother Nature's serving up what looks like beach perfection this Saturday on Tybee Island. But before you grab your flip-flops and head for the sand, that yellow flag flying today means you'll want to keep your wits about you in the water.

🌊 What We Know: The Atlantic’s putting on a gentle show with two-foot surf and northeast winds barely strong enough to ruffle your beach umbrella at four miles per hour. Water temperature sits at a balmy 77 degrees. Air temperature peaks at 78. Low tide hit at 12:16 this afternoon. High tide rolls in at 6:23 tonight. That UV index? It’s cranked all the way up to ten.

⚠️ Why It Matters: Yellow flags mean moderate hazards lurk beneath those inviting waves such as rip tides.