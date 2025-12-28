Rain showers are set to move across Georgia overnight into Monday morning as a cold front moves through the state, according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta.

What’s Happening: Forecasters said rain showers will track from northwest to southeast overnight and into Monday morning ahead of a cold front.

Thunderstorms are not expected.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range from a trace to about half an inch.

What’s Important: The National Weather Service said rainfall totals should stay low, with most locations seeing no more than half an inch.

How This Affects Real People: Roads could be wet overnight and early Monday, but forecasters said severe weather is not expected.

