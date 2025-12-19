A passing cold front could spark a few isolated strong storms in north Georgia overnight, though widespread severe weather is not expected.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service says a low chance exists for an isolated strong to severe storm as a front moves across Georgia late tonight.

• The risk is limited to parts of northwest Georgia

• Isolated strong to severe wind gusts are the main concern

What’s Important: Forecasters say cloud cover will play a key role in whether storms are able to strengthen at all.

How This Affects Real People: For most residents, this system will mainly bring rain, but a few areas could briefly see gusty winds overnight.

Timing and Impacts: The strongest activity, if it develops, is expected between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Catch Up Quick: The National Weather Service says the system could bring increased rain chances, with some locations picking up as much as an inch of rainfall.