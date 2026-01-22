Listen to this post

We are getting a much clearer picture of the impacts of the winter storm that is expected to hit Georgia this weekend. The latest update from the National Weather Service shows just how far South the watch area may be and gives a better idea of exactly what type of precipitation we can expect.

What’s Happening: A storm system moving across the Eastern U.S. could bring freezing rain and sleet to the region starting late Friday night, with the most significant impacts expected Saturday afternoon through Monday morning.

What’s Important: Areas under the watch could see ice accumulations of 0.25 to 1 inch and sleet amounts up to 1 inch. The National Weather Service warns of difficult to impossible travel conditions and numerous power outages. Extreme cold temperatures Sunday night will allow impacts to linger into Monday morning.

How This Affects Real People: Travel could become very difficult or impossible across the watch area. Power outages are expected, which combined with arctic temperatures could create dangerous conditions for residents.

The Path Forward: The National Weather Service says there is still uncertainty in the forecast and time for things to change, but officials are urging residents to prepare now.

The Watch Area: The Winter Storm Watch covers portions of north and central Georgia, including the Atlanta metro area. The watch is in effect from late Friday night through Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for areas north of the watch zone.

