New weather maps released Friday show the cold snap hitting Georgia late Sunday will be sharper and colder than earlier outlooks suggested.

What’s Happening: Updated National Weather Service maps show wind chills dropping into the single digits and teens across much of north and central Georgia late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Wind chills as low as 5 to 10 degrees are possible in parts of north Georgia.

Much of central Georgia will feel temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

What’s Important: This will be the coldest stretch of the season so far, arriving quickly after mild weather Saturday. The rapid drop increases risks for exposed pipes, pets, and people without reliable heat.

The Timeline: Highs reach the 60s Saturday. A strong cold front moves through Sunday, with the coldest conditions expected overnight Sunday into early Monday.

The Big Picture: The new maps make clear this is not just a cold morning, but a widespread freeze with dangerous wind chills across most of the state. Temperatures will feel colder than the raw numbers suggest due to gusty winds.

What is Wind Chill?: Wind Chill describes what the air feels like to human skin due to the combination of cold temperatures and wind blowing on the skin. The higher the wind and the colder the temperature, the higher the wind chill.

What to Know: The National Weather Service urges residents to protect pets, plants, and pipes, and to check on neighbors who may be vulnerable during the cold.