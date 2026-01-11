Listen to this post

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an EF1 tornado touched down in Carroll County on Saturday, with peak winds reaching 95 mph during a seven-minute path.

What’s Happening: A survey team from the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office completed damage assessments Sunday and classified the tornado as EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

What’s Important: The tornado lasted seven minutes and produced maximum wind speeds near 95 mph. An EF1 tornado is the second-weakest category on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which rates tornadoes from EF0 to EF5 based on estimated wind speeds and damage. EF1 tornadoes have wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph and can cause moderate damage, including peeling roof surfaces, breaking windows, and overturning mobile homes.

The Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale rates tornado intensity based on damage to structures and vegetation. EF0 tornadoes have winds of 65 to 85 mph, while EF5 tornadoes exceed 200 mph. Most tornadoes in the United States are rated EF0 or EF1.