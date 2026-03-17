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A freeze warning is in effect across a large part of Georgia, with temperatures expected to fall below freezing again Tuesday night.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for two groups of Georgia counties. Both rounds follow the same schedule: the first warning runs until 10 a.m. Tuesday, and the second picks back up at 11 p.m. Tuesday night, lasting through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

What’s Important: The larger warning covers portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia, where temperatures could drop as low as 20 degrees overnight. A separate warning covers ten counties in central and southeast Georgia, including Laurens, Dodge, Telfair, and Toombs, where lows could reach 29 degrees.

How This Affects Real People: Freezing temperatures can kill crops and sensitive plants and may damage outdoor pipes that are not protected. Residents should wrap, drain, or allow pipes to drip slowly to prevent freezing, and should cover or bring in tender plants before tonight.