MARTA is running only lifeline bus routes and reduced rail and paratransit service Saturday as Winter Storm Fern brings ice to metro Atlanta.

What’s Happening: MARTA announced the reduced service plan Saturday for Jan. 24. Trains are arriving every 20 minutes instead of regular schedules. Only 10 bus routes are operating, providing direct service to major medical facilities and emergency rooms. All other bus routes are suspended.

What’s Important: MARTA may further reduce or suspend service if weather and road conditions worsen. The reduced service plan will remain in place Sunday, Jan. 25. Out of service trains will run continuously to prevent tracks from icing over.

How This Affects Real People: Riders who rely on MARTA for work, medical appointments or other travel will have limited options. Most bus routes are not running. Commuters who need to travel must use one of 10 lifeline routes or reduced rail service. Paratransit service is operating only within three-quarters of a mile of rail stations and lifeline bus routes.

The Service Changes: Rail service is reduced on all lines. The Red Line runs from North Springs to Lindbergh Center stations. The Gold Line runs from Doraville to Airport stations. The Green Line runs from Bankhead to Vine City stations. The Blue Line runs from Indian Creek to H.E. Holmes stations. The Streetcar operates on a regular Saturday schedule with shuttle vans.

The Lifeline Bus Routes: Ten bus routes are operating at reduced frequency. Route 6 Clifton Road/Emory runs every 45 minutes. Route 8 North Druid Hills runs every 30 minutes. Route 19 Clairmont/W. Howard Avenue runs every 40 minutes. Route 40 Peachtree Street/Downtown runs every 45 minutes. Route 107 Glenwood runs every 30 minutes. Route 110 Peachtree Road/Buckhead runs every 20 minutes. Route 111 Snapfinger Woods runs every 40 minutes. Route 123 Church Street runs every 60 minutes. Route 185 Alpharetta runs every 40 minutes. Route 196 Upper Riverdale runs every 30 minutes.

Paratransit Service: MARTA Mobility service is operating within three-quarters of a mile of rail stations and lifeline bus routes. Road conditions will determine whether area streets can be reached. Pre-booked medically necessary trips will be honored as safe conditions permit. All subscription trips are cancelled. Only next day reservations are accepted. The Reservations Call Center opens at 9:30 a.m.

Customer Services: Reduced Fare and Lost & Found offices are closed Saturday. The Customer Information Call Center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 404-848-5000 for routing and scheduling questions.

The Big Picture: Ice storm warnings are in effect for 32 Georgia counties through Monday morning. The National Weather Service forecasts ice accumulations between one-quarter inch and one inch. Travel could become impossible in affected areas. Power outages and tree damage are expected.

