Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency announced Sunday that temperatures will drop tonight and warming shelters are available for anyone experiencing homelessness or inadequate heat.

What’s Happening: Two warming shelters are open: Brookdale Resource Center and Hello House. County crews remain on call throughout the night to respond to weather-related issues.

Road Conditions: Roadways are mostly dry, but shaded areas may become slick as temperatures fall. Residents should use caution when driving.

County Services: Ryland will begin regular trash routes at 9 a.m. Monday. To report non-life-threatening issues such as downed trees or traffic light outages, residents can call 478-751-7500.

Monday Closures: Convenience centers and recreation centers will be closed Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Bowden Golf Course and outdoor tennis and pickleball courts may have delayed openings Monday depending on morning conditions.

