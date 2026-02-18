Listen to this post

The National Weather Service issued a lake wind advisory for parts of east central Georgia and central South Carolina that remains in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

What’s Happening: Southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are expected through Wednesday evening. The advisory covers Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties in Georgia, along with multiple counties in South Carolina.

What’s Important: Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Boaters should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

The Path Forward: The advisory expires at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wind conditions are expected to diminish after that time, though boaters should continue to monitor local conditions before going out on area lakes.