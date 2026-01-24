Listen to this post

Kennesaw State University will close its campuses starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, in response to a winter storm forecast to bring freezing rain and ice accumulation to metro Atlanta.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City forecasts freezing rain overnight Saturday that could make roads impassable and cause widespread power outages in the area of Kennesaw State’s campuses. The university is monitoring conditions and will announce Monday operations by Sunday, Jan. 25.

What Remains Open: Campus police will provide around-the-clock protection and can be reached at 470-578-6666 for emergencies and 470-578-6206 for non-emergency needs. Residence halls will remain open for students staying on campus. The Commons and Stingers dining locations will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. High Point Cafe will be open Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.

What’s Closed: Academic and administrative offices will not operate during the closure. All Housing and Residence Life offices are closed Saturday and Sunday. All retail dining locations are closed Saturday and Sunday. Big Owl Bus shuttle service will not run Sunday. The Kennesaw/Marietta and Shopping Routes will operate Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How This Affects Real People: Students staying in residence halls will have no heat if a sustained power outage occurs. Students with vehicles parked on the top floors of parking decks should move them to central floors. The top and bottom floors of all parking decks will be closed starting Friday, Jan. 23.

The Path Forward: Emergency management officials are keeping students, faculty and staff informed through email and text updates. Campus operations personnel have been preparing to salt sidewalks and respond to power outages and burst water pipes. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency, putting the Georgia National Guard on alert to assist affected areas if needed.

