Jasper County woke to snow-covered roads Sunday morning, with the sheriff’s office urging residents to stay home as ice and slick conditions persist across the area.

What’s Happening

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reported icy and slick road conditions throughout the county Sunday morning following overnight snowfall. Officials said conditions should gradually improve as temperatures rise during the day, but warned that some areas — particularly bridges and shaded roadways — will take longer to clear.

The sheriff’s office asked residents to avoid travel until conditions improve. For those who must drive later in the day, officials urged extreme caution.

