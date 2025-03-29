Itchy Eyes? Runny Nose? Georgia’s Pollen Count Was Off The Charts Today

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. The pollen count has more than doubled overnight to a staggering 14,801, a staggering increase and number.

🤧 What We Know: Yesterday’s count of over 6,000 seemed brutal until today’s reading came in at 14,801. For context, anything over 1,00o is considered high.

🌳 Why It Matters: Allergy sufferers are facing an unprecedented assault on their sinuses. Trees, and weeds are all maxing out the charts. Grass and Mold have yet to join the party.

🧠 Take Action: Health experts recommend staying indoors with windows closed, using air purifiers, changing clothes after being outside, and consulting with doctors about stronger medication options.