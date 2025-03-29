Itchy Eyes? Runny Nose? Georgia’s Pollen Count Was Off The Charts Today

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. The pollen count has more than doubled overnight to a staggering 14,801, a staggering increase and number.
🤧 What We Know: Yesterday’s count of over 6,000 seemed brutal until today’s reading came in at 14,801. For context, anything over 1,00o is considered high.
🌳 Why It Matters: Allergy sufferers are facing an unprecedented assault on their sinuses. Trees, and weeds are all maxing out the charts. Grass and Mold have yet to join the party.
🧠 Take Action: Health experts recommend staying indoors with windows closed, using air purifiers, changing clothes after being outside, and consulting with doctors about stronger medication options.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.