Georgia faces a mostly quiet weather week ahead, but some areas could see thunderstorms Friday.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia this morning. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in Georgia today.

What’s Important: The weather threat is low. Forecasters say the probability for widespread hazardous weather is low from Saturday through Thursday. Spotter activation will not be needed through tonight.

The Timeline: The isolated thunderstorms could develop at any point today in central Georgia. The calm weather pattern is expected to continue from Saturday through Thursday next week.

