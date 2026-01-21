Listen to this post

AAA is urging drivers to prepare their vehicles and adjust their driving as winter weather creates hazardous road conditions across the state.

What’s Happening: The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that 1,300 people are killed and 116,000 are injured each year in crashes on snowy or icy pavement. AAA released a winter safety advisory on Wednesday warning drivers about reduced traction, slick ice, and snow-packed roads.

What’s Important: Cold weather significantly reduces car battery power, which is the leading cause of winter roadside assistance calls. AAA recommends drivers check tire pressure weekly, test batteries regularly, and use winter-grade washer fluid.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers stranded in freezing temperatures without fuel can face life-threatening emergencies. AAA advises keeping gas tanks above a quarter full during winter weather.

Winter Vehicle Maintenance: AAA recommends checking tire pressure weekly and considering winter tires. Drivers should test batteries regularly because cold weather reduces battery power. Winter-grade washer fluid should be used, antifreeze levels should be checked, and oil should be changed for winter viscosity. Wiper blades should be replaced and heaters should be tested. Brakes and all lights should be inspected and cleaned.

Top Reasons for Winter Roadside Calls: Dead batteries are the most common winter roadside issue because cold weather reduces battery power output. Tire problems increase on icy and snowy roads, which demand good tread depth to push snow and grip slippery surfaces. Reduced traction from ice increases the risk of vehicles sliding off roads or crashing. Running out of fuel in freezing temperatures can become an emergency. Freezing moisture can cause car locks to freeze.

If You Become Stranded: Drivers should stay inside their vehicle for shelter unless it is unsafe. Turn on hazard lights. Call for help and share your GPS location. Run the engine sparingly, about 10 minutes per hour, and crack a window for ventilation. Layer clothing, stay hydrated, and conserve phone battery.

Electric Vehicle Challenges: Cold weather can reduce electric vehicle range by up to 40% and slow charging. EV owners should warm up the battery before driving by using the preconditioning feature while the car is still plugged in. Drivers should leave EVs plugged in overnight to keep the battery warm. Charge more frequently in winter since range can drop by 20 to 40% in cold weather. Use heated seats and steering wheel instead of cabin heat because they consume less energy.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”