With Georgia’s temperatures expected to reach near 80 on Christmas Day, we thought we’d have a little bit of fun and share a parody of “White Christmas,” to accommodate Georgia’s usual Christmas weather, which is the opposite of snow.
Here are the lyrics:
I’m dreaming of a hot Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the sun keeps blazing
And kids are playing
In shorts while Christmas music flows
I’m dreaming of a hot Christmas
With every greeting card I write
May your days be humid and hot
And may all your air vents work tonight
I’m dreaming of a hot Christmas
With every ice-cold Coke I drink
May your fans be whirring and cool
And hope your relatives don’t sweat and stink
Bridge: The fireplace stays cold and dark
We’re grilling burgers in the park
Santa’s sweating through his suit
Hoping the weather cools at dark
I’m dreaming of a hot Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten
And children listen
To hear AC units hum below
“In Atlanta, we don’t prepare for snow. We panic professionally.”