With Georgia’s temperatures expected to reach near 80 on Christmas Day, we thought we’d have a little bit of fun and share a parody of “White Christmas,” to accommodate Georgia’s usual Christmas weather, which is the opposite of snow.

Here are the lyrics:

I’m dreaming of a hot Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the sun keeps blazing

And kids are playing

In shorts while Christmas music flows

I’m dreaming of a hot Christmas

With every greeting card I write

May your days be humid and hot

And may all your air vents work tonight

I’m dreaming of a hot Christmas

With every ice-cold Coke I drink

May your fans be whirring and cool

And hope your relatives don’t sweat and stink

Bridge: The fireplace stays cold and dark

We’re grilling burgers in the park

Santa’s sweating through his suit

Hoping the weather cools at dark

I’m dreaming of a hot Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the treetops glisten

And children listen

To hear AC units hum below

“In Atlanta, we don’t prepare for snow. We panic professionally.”