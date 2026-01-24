Listen to this post

Ice storm warnings and winter weather advisories are now in effect across 32 Georgia counties, with forecasters warning of dangerous travel conditions and widespread power outages through Monday morning.

What’s Happening

The National Weather Service issued ice storm warnings for northern and northeastern Georgia beginning Saturday afternoon. The warnings cover areas from the Tennessee border to Athens and metro Atlanta.

Ice accumulations between one-quarter inch and one inch are forecast for counties under ice storm warnings. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected in some areas.

The warnings remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.

What’s Important

Travel could become impossible in affected areas, according to the National Weather Service. The agency is advising people to restrict travel to emergencies only.

Power outages and tree damage are expected due to ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs. The hazardous conditions will impact Monday morning commutes.

A separate wind advisory is in effect for southwest Georgia counties bordering Alabama and Florida, where south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected through 6 p.m. Sunday.

How This Affects Real People

Drivers across northern Georgia will face dangerous road conditions from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. Ice accumulation could cause power outages, leaving residents without electricity during freezing temperatures.

People who must travel are advised to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of emergency. Residents should prepare for extended power outages.

Surfaces including stairs, sidewalks and driveways could become icy and slippery, increasing the risk of falls and injuries.

The Counties Under Ice Storm Warnings

Northwest Georgia (until 10 a.m. Monday): Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Chattooga, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Gordon, Pickens, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Clayton, Henry, Warren.

North-central Georgia (until 10 a.m. Monday): Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison.

The Counties Under Winter Weather Advisory

Central Georgia (until 10 a.m. Monday): Haralson, Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Spalding, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Pike, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson.

Ice accumulations of a light glaze up to two-tenths of an inch are forecast for these counties.

What Officials Are Saying

The National Weather Service advises avoiding travel if possible and slowing down and using caution if traveling is necessary.

Road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.

