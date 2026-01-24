Listen to this post

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Saturday urging residents to stay off the roads as Winter Storm Fern brings ice to the area.

What’s Happening: The sheriff’s office posted on social media Saturday telling residents not to drive unless necessary. The post acknowledged the office’s usual lighthearted tone but emphasized the seriousness of the ice storm threat.

What Officials Are Saying: “You know our social media team….we love humor, but this is nothing to be funny about,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Please please please……if you don’t need to go out tomorrow DON’T. Honestly y’all can’t drive in the sun! You definitely can’t drive on ice. Stay home!”

The office told residents to monitor county social media platforms for updates and only call 911 for emergencies.

The Big Picture: Forsyth County is under an ice storm warning as Winter Storm Fern moves through Georgia. The National Weather Service issued warnings for 32 counties across northern and northeastern Georgia beginning Saturday afternoon. Ice accumulations between one-quarter inch and one inch are forecast. The warnings remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency Thursday.

What’s Important: The Forsyth County warning follows similar advisories from Atlanta officials and Henry County police, who told residents to avoid travel after 6 p.m. Saturday. Ice makes roads extremely dangerous, and emergency responders need clear roads to reach people who need help.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”