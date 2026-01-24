Listen to this post

The City of Atlanta is urging residents to avoid driving as an ice storm is forecast to bring hazardous road conditions across the city.

What’s Happening: The City of Atlanta issued the warning Saturday as forecasters predict ice accumulation that could make roads extremely dangerous. Officials are asking residents to limit travel to what is necessary and stay informed through official city channels.

What’s Important: Ice can make roads extremely dangerous. Residents who must drive should check that they have basic safety items in their vehicles in case conditions change.

What Officials Are Saying: The City of Atlanta advises residents to avoid driving if possible and limit travel to what is necessary. Officials are monitoring the storm and will provide updates through official city channels.

Stay Informed: Residents can sign up for emergency alerts by texting NOTIFYATL to 24639.

The Big Picture: Ice storm warnings are in effect for 32 Georgia counties, including Fulton County, which contains Atlanta. The National Weather Service issued warnings for northern and northeastern Georgia beginning Saturday afternoon. Ice accumulations between one-quarter inch and one inch are forecast for counties under ice storm warnings. The warnings remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday. Travel could become impossible in affected areas, and power outages and tree damage are expected.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”