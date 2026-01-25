Listen to this post

The National Weather Service in Atlanta reports that freezing rain will increase this afternoon in northeast Georgia, where temperatures will remain below freezing as heavier precipitation moves in from the west.

What’s Happening: Parts of metro Atlanta and areas along I-20 will slowly warm above freezing this afternoon. Much of northeast Georgia will remain below freezing as heavier precipitation arrives. Additional freezing rain accumulations of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected in areas that stay below freezing.

What’s Important: The forecast was issued at 12:49 p.m. Sunday by the National Weather Service in Atlanta. The affected area is shown on a temperature map with noon temperatures ranging from 25 to 31 degrees in the freezing rain zone.

How This Affects Real People: Power outages will increase as ice accumulates on power lines and tree branches. Road conditions will deteriorate as ice builds up on driving surfaces.

The Path Forward: Ice storm warnings remain in effect for 32 counties across northern and northeastern Georgia until 10 a.m. Monday. The additional ice accumulation this afternoon will compound existing hazardous conditions that have already caused 653 calls to state troopers and 17 traffic crashes by noon Sunday.

