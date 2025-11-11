Georgia residents need to take action now. A hard freeze is expected tonight, and homeowners who have not winterized their homes are running out of time to protect their property from potentially costly damage.

While Georgia’s mild climate means residents don’t face the extended winter conditions common in northern states, a hard freeze can cause significant problems for unprepared homes.

Protecting the Pipes

The most critical task is protecting water pipes from freezing temperatures. When water freezes inside pipes, it expands. That expansion can crack or burst pipes, leading to flooding and thousands of dollars in damage once temperatures rise and the ice melts.

Outdoor faucets and hose bibs are the most vulnerable. Homeowners should disconnect all garden hoses and drain any remaining water from outdoor spigots. Many homes have shut-off valves inside the house that control outdoor faucets. Closing these valves and opening the outdoor faucet to drain remaining water provides the best protection.

Pipes in unheated areas like garages, crawl spaces and attics also face risk. Opening cabinet doors under sinks allows warm air from the house to circulate around pipes. In especially cold conditions, letting faucets drip slightly keeps water moving through pipes, making freezing less likely.

Pipe insulation sleeves, available at hardware stores, provide an extra layer of protection for exposed pipes. The foam tubes slip over pipes and can prevent freezing in moderately cold temperatures.

Sealing the Gaps

Cold air entering through gaps and cracks forces heating systems to work harder and drives up energy bills. More importantly, drafts can allow freezing air to reach pipes and other vulnerable areas.

Weather stripping around doors and windows blocks cold air infiltration. The rubber or foam strips compress when doors and windows close, creating a seal. Over time, weather stripping deteriorates and needs replacement.

Caulk seals smaller gaps around window frames, door frames and anywhere pipes or wires enter the house. A tube of caulk costs a few dollars and can significantly reduce heat loss.

Covering What’s Outside

Outdoor plants, especially tropical varieties popular in Georgia landscapes, cannot survive a hard freeze. Covering plants with sheets, blankets or frost cloth traps heat radiating from the ground and can keep plants several degrees warmer than the surrounding air.

The covering should extend to the ground and be secured so wind cannot blow it away. Plastic should not touch plant leaves directly, as it can transfer cold and cause damage.

Outdoor faucets benefit from insulated covers, which are inexpensive foam domes that slip over the fixture. These covers trap a pocket of warm air around the faucet.

Inside Preparations

Setting the thermostat to a consistent temperature, rather than lowering it at night, helps prevent pipes from freezing. The cost of slightly higher heating bills is minimal compared to the cost of repairing burst pipes.

Ceiling fans should be set to run clockwise at low speed. This pushes warm air that rises to the ceiling back down into living spaces.

Knowing the location of the main water shut-off valve is essential. If a pipe does burst, shutting off the water quickly limits damage. The main shut-off is typically located where the water line enters the house or near the water heater.

Why Georgia Freezes Hit Harder

Georgia’s infrastructure is not built for sustained cold. Homes in northern states have pipes located in heated areas and insulation designed for harsh winters. Georgia homes often have pipes in exterior walls or unheated crawl spaces.

The state’s residents are also less experienced with winter preparation. A freeze that would be routine in Minnesota can catch Georgia homeowners off guard.

Water utilities across the state report a surge in service calls after hard freezes. Many of those calls involve burst pipes that could have been prevented with basic winterization.

The Cost of Inaction

A burst pipe can release hundreds of gallons of water into a home. Water damage affects flooring, walls, furniture and personal belongings. Mold can develop in as little as 24 to 48 hours after water damage occurs.

Homeowners insurance typically covers sudden pipe bursts, but deductibles apply and rates may increase after a claim. The disruption to daily life while repairs are completed can last weeks.

Tonight’s Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning for much of Georgia.

The freeze is expected to last several hours, giving ice time to form in unprotected pipes and damage vulnerable plants.

Residents who have not yet winterized their homes should prioritize protecting pipes and covering outdoor plants. Even basic preparations completed this afternoon can prevent significant damage tonight.