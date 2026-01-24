Listen to this post

What’s Happening: A major ice storm is forecast to produce ice accumulations across north Georgia. The storm begins today in northwest Georgia, with the worst impacts in northeast Georgia and Atlanta expected Sunday.

What’s Important: Ice accumulations are forecast to range from 0.1 to 1 inch depending on location. Northeast Georgia, including Gainesville and Jasper, is forecast to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of ice. Atlanta is forecast to receive 0.25 inches. Northwest Georgia, including Rome and Dalton, is forecast to receive 0.1 to 0.5 inches.

How This Affects Real People: Travel will be treacherous or impossible. The ice is expected to cause significant tree damage and widespread power outages.

The Path Forward: The National Weather Service warns that significant impacts will continue through Monday as ice remains on roads and trees, and power restoration efforts continue.

The Forecast by Region: Northwest Georgia will see the worst conditions today and tonight. Northeast Georgia and Atlanta will experience the most dangerous conditions Sunday. Central Georgia, including areas near Macon and Milledgeville, is forecast to receive 0.01 to 0.1 inches of ice.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”