The National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central Georgia remains in effect from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday.

What’s Happening: The forecast hasn’t changed much from earlier predictions. Snow accumulations between 0.25 inch and 0.5 inch are expected, with up to 1 inch possible in localized areas.

What’s Important: The advisory covers parts of central Georgia along and south of a line from Muscogee County to Jasper County to Warren County. Roads will be slippery during the snow and again Sunday night into Monday morning as remaining water and snow refreezes.

