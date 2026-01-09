Listen to this post

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City forecasts waves of showers and thunderstorms will move into north Georgia Friday into Saturday ahead of a cold front.

What’s Happening: The weather service expects 2 to 3 inches of rain across portions of north and west Georgia, with some areas possibly getting over 4 inches. Flash flooding could happen, especially along and north of I-85.

What’s Important: The weather service issued a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, which is Level 2 of 5, for Friday evening through Saturday morning. There is a 15% chance of flash flooding within 25 miles of any location in the affected area.

The Severe Weather Risk: A Marginal severe risk, which is 1 of 5 on the severe weather scale, exists late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Strong wind gusts are the main concern. A brief tornado is also possible.

What To Know: The weather service warns people not to drive through water-covered roadways. Turn around and find another route. Flooding is also possible near rivers, creeks, and streams. Use caution if you have outdoor plans, especially near creeks or streams.