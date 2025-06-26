Georgians are facing a dangerous combination of extreme heat and scattered thunderstorms today, with heat index values expected to reach 105 degrees across much of the state as a heat wave continues.

🌡️ Why It Matters: These dangerous conditions put vulnerable residents at risk, especially the elderly, young children, and those without access to air conditioning. The combination of heat and storms creates multiple hazards to navigate in a single day.

⛈️ Storm Threat: Northwest Georgia is already experiencing thunderstorms this morning that bring lightning and heavy rainfall. More powerful storms are expected statewide this afternoon and evening.

The strongest storms may produce damaging downburst wind gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

🔥 Heat Danger: The heat index (what it actually feels like outside) will peak between 99 and 105 degrees this afternoon across north and central Georgia.

Health officials recommend staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and checking on vulnerable neighbors.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

🔮 Looking Ahead: The unsettled weather pattern continues with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms expected daily through Tuesday. Some storms could bring strong wind gusts that may cause power outages or property damage.