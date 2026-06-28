Dangerous heat is settling over a large part of Georgia on Sunday, and weather officials warn that the combination of high temperatures and humidity could make people sick.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service has issued two heat advisories for today. For 31 counties across central, east central, north central, southeast, and west central Georgia, the advisory runs from noon to 8 p.m. The heat index — how hot it actually feels when humidity is factored in — is expected to reach up to 105 degrees.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

What’s hotter: Glynn County is facing worse conditions. Both the coastal and inland parts of the county are under a separate advisory from noon to 5 p.m., with the heat index expected to hit up to 109 degrees.

The counties covered by the noon-to-8 p.m. advisory are: Morgan, Greene, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, and Toombs.

What this means for you: Drink plenty of fluids, stay inside in air conditioning, and stay out of the sun. Weather officials also ask that people check on relatives and neighbors — especially anyone who may not have a way to stay cool.