VALDOSTA — A 24-year-old man died after he was shot Monday evening at Ashton Park Apartments in Valdosta. His name has not been released, and no arrest has been announced.
What happened: Someone called 911 at 6:20 p.m. after the man was shot in the torso at the apartment complex in the 1300 block of River Street, according to Valdosta police.
What we know: A bystander was giving the man first aid when officers arrived. An ambulance took him to a hospital, where he died.
Police have identified someone they want to question but have not released that person’s name or connection to the shooting. Police said the shooting was an isolated act.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.