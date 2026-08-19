What happened: Someone called 911 at 6:20 p.m. after the man was shot in the torso at the apartment complex in the 1300 block of River Street, according to Valdosta police.

What we know: A bystander was giving the man first aid when officers arrived. An ambulance took him to a hospital, where he died.

Police have identified someone they want to question but have not released that person’s name or connection to the shooting. Police said the shooting was an isolated act.