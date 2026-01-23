Listen to this post

Hall County will close government facilities Saturday and Sunday due to an ice storm warning, with officials warning residents to prepare to shelter in place for several days.

What’s Happening: Hall County Government facilities including the government center, annex, courthouse, community centers, animal shelter, recycling center and libraries will be closed Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26. Programming at these facilities is canceled. The landfill and compactor sites will remain open until noon Saturday, with compactor sites closed through Sunday.

All District 2 Public Health offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, including all health departments, environmental health offices, WIC offices, the children with special needs office and the District Office.

What’s Important: Hall County Administrator Zach Propes said ice is the major concern regarding the safety of staff and citizens. The county anticipates downed trees and power lines will make travel difficult and dangerous.

How This Affects Real People: Travel is expected to be difficult and dangerous due to downed trees and power lines. Residents are encouraged to remain at home and off the roads and prepare to shelter in place for several days.

The Path Forward: Hall County will continue to monitor the weather and communicate any necessary changes to operations. Weather updates, facility closures and alerts will be posted at hallcounty.org.

What You Can Do: Anyone wishing to report hazardous roadway conditions or other non-emergency issues should contact Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812. Citizens can sign up for Hall County’s Citizen’s Alert System to receive free emergency and non-emergency alerts at Alerts.HallCounty.org. Many county services are available online, including vehicle tag renewal and tax payments.

