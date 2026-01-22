Listen to this post

Gwinnett County Public Schools canceled all school events and facility usage for Saturday, January 24, and Sunday, January 25, because of forecasted weather conditions. Events scheduled for Friday, January 23, will continue as planned.

What’s Important: The district has not changed the school schedule for Monday, January 26. Officials will announce decisions as early as possible if weather conditions require changes.

The Process: If weather causes school cancellations or early dismissals, the district will announce decisions through GCPS TV, www.gcpsk12.org, Facebook, Instagram, ParentSquare, and metro-Atlanta news stations. Full-day cancellations are usually announced by 6 a.m. or earlier when possible.

What Else to Know: Gwinnett County opens warming stations for residents when temperatures reach 35 degrees and below. The stations provide temporary overnight relief, meals, and rest from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”