Winter weather can hit fast in Georgia, even if most days feel mild. A little planning now can help you stay safe if roads turn icy, flood, or get blocked.

What’s Happening: State and local safety officials warn that drivers should prepare their cars now for winter storms, power outages, and sudden changes in weather. Winter in Georgia can bring:

Snow and ice on bridges and overpasses

Heavy rain, standing water, and flooded roads

Downed trees and power lines that can block routes

What You Should Pack In Your Car: Building a simple winter kit for your car can help if you get stuck, break down, or cannot move because of weather. Many of these items are low-cost and easy to store in your trunk:

Portable cell phone charger

Small jump box that can start a dead battery or charge your phone

Ice scraper for your windshield and windows

Old credit card or gift card, which can also scrape ice in a pinch

Flashlight, plus extra batteries

Jumper cables

Cat litter or sand to help your tires get traction on ice, snow, or mud

Basic first aid kit

Extra doses of any medicine you must take

Bottled water

Non-perishable food for up to two days, such as energy bars or crackers

Blanket or sleeping bag to stay warm if you cannot run the engine

Gas can, if you need to safely bring fuel to a car that ran out

Why It Matters To You: If you slide off the road, hit deep water, or get stuck behind a crash, help may take time to arrive. Having simple gear in your car can:

Keep you warm and hydrated

Help you call for help and keep your phone powered

Give your car extra traction to get back on the road

Stay Alert On Georgia Roads: Winter in Georgia can change fast from rain to ice, sometimes in just a few hours. Drivers may face clear roads in the morning and frozen bridges after sunset. Flooded roads and standing water can also hide deep holes or moving water.

Police and safety officials stress that drivers should never drive around road-closed signs or into standing water, since it is hard to tell how deep it is or if the road is washed out.