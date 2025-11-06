The coldest morning of the season hits Georgia early next week, and the freeze will be widespread enough that most residents need to take action before Monday night.

Why It Matters: This isn’t a light frost situation. Tuesday morning temperatures will drop into the mid-20s to low-30s across much of the state, according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta. Outdoor plants die at these temperatures. Water pipes burst. Pets left outside face dangerous conditions.

What’s Happening: A blast of cold air moves through Georgia between Sunday and Tuesday, bringing the state’s first widespread frost and freeze of the season. The National Weather Service shows high confidence in the forecast, with Tuesday morning delivering the knockout punch.

Blue Ridge faces a 100% chance of dropping below 33°F on Tuesday. Rome hits the same certainty. Atlanta sits at 95% probability. Even southern cities like Macon and Columbus face better than 90% odds of a hard freeze.

Between the Lines: The timing matters as much as the temperatures. Monday night into Tuesday morning is the critical window. By Wednesday, temperatures moderate somewhat, though freeze chances remain elevated through the week. Some mountain communities could see multiple mornings in the 20s.

The Big Picture: This freeze comes about on schedule for Georgia’s typical first hard freeze, which usually arrives in mid-November for the northern parts of the state and late November further south.

What To Do: The National Weather Service recommends three key actions. Stay current on forecast updates and any frost or freeze warnings the service issues. Develop a plan for protecting outdoor plants and bringing animals inside or providing them adequate shelter. Protect exposed water pipes with insulation or heat tape, particularly in crawl spaces and exterior walls.

The Sources: National Weather Service.