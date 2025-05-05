Georgia Weekly Weather: Sunny to Start the Week But Rain Looms

After a stormy weekend, residents can finally put away those umbrellas – but only for a couple days.

🌞 What We Know: Monday and Tuesday bring much-needed relief with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will stay mild, offering perfect conditions for outdoor activities before the weather takes a turn.

🌧️ Why It Matters: Wednesday marks the beginning of a wet pattern that won’t quit. Rain showers arrive midweek before escalating to thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. Sunday rounds out the week with more rain showers.

⚠️ Take Action: The National Weather Service warns that heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, particularly during the latter half of the week. Residents should clear storm drains and secure outdoor items before Wednesday’s weather shift.