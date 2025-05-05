Georgia Weekly Weather: Sunny to Start the Week But Rain Looms

After a stormy weekend, residents can finally put away those umbrellas – but only for a couple days.
🌞 What We Know: Monday and Tuesday bring much-needed relief with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will stay mild, offering perfect conditions for outdoor activities before the weather takes a turn.
🌧️ Why It Matters: Wednesday marks the beginning of a wet pattern that won’t quit. Rain showers arrive midweek before escalating to thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. Sunday rounds out the week with more rain showers.
⚠️ Take Action: The National Weather Service warns that heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, particularly during the latter half of the week. Residents should clear storm drains and secure outdoor items before Wednesday’s weather shift.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.