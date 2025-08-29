Georgia will head into the first week of September with cooler weather and off-and-on thunderstorms, but no severe storms are expected.

What’s Happening: Friday brings scattered thunderstorms across much of the state, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. That unsettled pattern will continue through the weekend.

Saturday will see more widespread afternoon storms, with highs from the mid-70s in the north to the low 80s in central and south Georgia.

Sunday and Monday bring a mix of isolated to scattered thunderstorms, keeping highs mostly in the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday has a chance for afternoon showers and storms.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy statewide, with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Between the Lines: The National Weather Service says temperatures will run near average or slightly below, which means cooler nights in the 50s and 60s across north and central Georgia. South Georgia will stay warmer, with lows in the upper 60s.