Temperatures across Georgia will return to typical January levels this week after near-record warmth at the start of 2026, according to The National Weather Service.

What’s Happening: High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s on Monday, then moderate back toward seasonal averages through the week. The coldest temperatures are forecast for late in the week.

What’s Important: The weather service said benign weather is expected for most of the work week, but some precipitation may move through portions of the area between Wednesday and Thursday.

By The Numbers: Atlanta will see highs of 48 degrees Monday, rising to 57 degrees Tuesday and 56 degrees Wednesday before dropping to 39 degrees Thursday. Athens will see highs ranging from 49 degrees Monday to 43 degrees Thursday. Columbus will see highs from 54 degrees Monday to 46 degrees Thursday.

