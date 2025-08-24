Georgia gets a break from the sweat. Highs stay several degrees below normal through the last week of August, say forecasters.

What It Means For You: Friendlier afternoons, cooler mornings, and a small break on your power bill. Enjoy the breeze now; the heat can and often does bounce back in September.

What’s Happening: A couple of cold fronts slid through and a dry high-pressure bubble is hanging around, keeping temps down into next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest forecast shows daily highs about 5 to 8 degrees below average this week. If the trend holds, Atlanta could log its 5th coolest August for daytime highs since 1893.

Between the Lines: This is “False Fall,” a familiar Southern feint where August acts polite for a few days, then remembers it is August. It feels like fall, but it is not a new normal—just a timely tag‑team of fronts and dry air.

The Sources: National Weather Service.