Georgia Weather Alert: Flash Flood Risks This Week

Rain is making its way back to Georgia, with forecasts indicating significant rainfall starting Monday. By Wednesday, some areas could see rainfall exceeding 2 inches. Current projections show a potential for flash flooding, especially as the week progresses.
More Details: The Weather Prediction Center has placed much of Georgia under a “slight risk” for excessive rainfall on Tuesday. This level 2 out of 4 alert is driven by the impact of a cold front expected to move through the region.
Why It Matters: Rainfall totals between 1 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. These levels could lead to street flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The warning, “Turn around, don’t drown,” serves as a reminder to avoid driving through flooded roadways— a major cause of weather-related accidents.
What’s Next: Stay updated on the latest weather advisories as conditions evolve. Emergency management teams are urging residents in flood-prone areas to prepare, secure belongings, and monitor local alerts. The heavy rain is expected to taper off later in the week as the cold front exits the region.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.