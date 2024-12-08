Georgia Weather Alert: Flash Flood Risks This Week

Rain is making its way back to Georgia, with forecasts indicating significant rainfall starting Monday. By Wednesday, some areas could see rainfall exceeding 2 inches. Current projections show a potential for flash flooding, especially as the week progresses.

More Details: The Weather Prediction Center has placed much of Georgia under a “slight risk” for excessive rainfall on Tuesday. This level 2 out of 4 alert is driven by the impact of a cold front expected to move through the region.

Why It Matters: Rainfall totals between 1 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. These levels could lead to street flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The warning, “Turn around, don’t drown,” serves as a reminder to avoid driving through flooded roadways— a major cause of weather-related accidents.

What’s Next: Stay updated on the latest weather advisories as conditions evolve. Emergency management teams are urging residents in flood-prone areas to prepare, secure belongings, and monitor local alerts. The heavy rain is expected to taper off later in the week as the cold front exits the region.