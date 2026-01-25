Listen to this post

The Georgia Department of Public Safety responded to 653 calls in storm-affected areas by noon Sunday as winter weather created dangerous road conditions across northern Georgia.

What’s Happening: State troopers handled 17 traffic crashes and provided 76 motorist assists in areas impacted by the winter storm. The numbers cover only storm-affected areas, not the entire state.

What’s Important: Ice storm warnings remain in effect for 32 counties across northern and northeastern Georgia until 10 a.m. Monday. Ice accumulations between one-quarter inch and one inch are forecast for counties under ice storm warnings. The heaviest ice impacts are in Hall, Clarke, Forsyth, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Madison, Jackson, Barrow, Oconee, and Banks counties.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers across northern Georgia face dangerous road conditions through Monday morning. Ice accumulation is causing power outages and leaving residents without electricity during freezing temperatures. Surfaces including stairs, sidewalks and driveways are icy and slippery.

The Path Forward: The ice storm warnings continue through Monday morning, meaning road conditions will remain hazardous through the Monday morning commute. Power restoration efforts may take days in areas with heavy ice accumulation.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”