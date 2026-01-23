Listen to this post

Georgia Power announced Friday it will suspend disconnections for nonpayment through Jan. 29 and has mobilized more than 10,000 personnel as Winter Storm Fern threatens to bring significant ice accumulation and widespread power outages across the state this weekend.

What’s Happening

The utility company says it has been monitoring the storm forecast for nearly a week and is positioning crews near areas where damage is expected. The company will suspend disconnections for all commercial and residential customers starting Friday, with normal operations planned to resume Jan. 29.

More than 10,000 personnel — including Georgia Power employees, contracting companies, and partner utilities from Florida and other states — are engaged and ready to respond.

What’s Important

The National Weather Service forecasts ice accumulation of 0.25 to 1 inch across much of North Georgia, with the most significant impacts expected Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. Small amounts of ice can snap tree branches and bring down power lines.

Georgia Power warns customers to prepare to be without power if the storm causes extensive damage or makes roads impassable. The company says icy roads typically prolong outages following ice storms.

How This Affects Real People

Customers who lose power during subfreezing temperatures could face dangerous conditions. Extended cold weather also increases energy use, which can lead to higher bills.

The company is encouraging customers to take steps now to minimize the impact on their energy costs, with conservation tips available at GeorgiaPower.com/Save.

What We’re Watching

Restoration timeline: Georgia Power says crews will work around the clock once conditions are safe, but the company has not provided specific estimates for how long widespread outages might last.

Crew safety protocols: The company says it will wait until conditions are safe before crews begin assessing damage and making repairs, but has not detailed what weather conditions would prevent crews from working.

Communication during outages: Customers can report outages and receive updates through the company’s Outage Alert service, mobile app, and outage map at GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, or by calling 888-891-0938.

The Safety Rules

Never touch downed or low-hanging power lines

Call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if you see fallen wires

Never pull tree limbs off power lines or enter areas with heavy debris where downed lines may be concealed

Follow all manufacturer instructions if using a portable generator and never use generators in enclosed spaces

Move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on roadside — it’s the law in Georgia

The Forecast

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency Thursday. A winter storm watch covers more than 30 counties in North and Central Georgia from late Friday night through Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the teens and 20s Monday morning and remain very cold through Tuesday, which could prevent roads from drying and prolong hazardous conditions.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”