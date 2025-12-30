The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a Red Flag Warning for north and central Georgia on December 30 at 1:16 a.m.

What’s Happening: The warning runs from noon to 7 p.m. today. The National Weather Service issued it because of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.

What’s Important: Northwest winds are expected at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Relative humidity will drop below 25% by early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30s to 40s.

How This Affects Real People: The National Weather Service says extremely dangerous fire weather conditions are possible. Residents should check with local burn permitting authorities before burning outdoors. Anyone who burns outside should use extreme caution.

The Big Picture: A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are either happening now or will happen within 24 hours. The warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests.