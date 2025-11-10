Most of Georgia will drop to dangerous cold temperatures tonight that could damage your home and kill your plants.
What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Georgia starting at 7 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will fall between 20 and 27 degrees across north and central Georgia, with even colder conditions in the mountains.
What’s Important: The hard freeze could kill crops and sensitive plants. Water pipes that are not protected could freeze and burst, causing expensive damage to your home.
What You Should Do: Bring outdoor plants inside or cover them. Wrap exposed water pipes, let faucets drip slowly, or drain outdoor pipes completely. These steps can save you from costly repairs.
The Sources: National Weather Service.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.