Most of Georgia will drop to dangerous cold temperatures tonight that could damage your home and kill your plants.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Georgia starting at 7 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will fall between 20 and 27 degrees across north and central Georgia, with even colder conditions in the mountains.

What’s Important: The hard freeze could kill crops and sensitive plants. Water pipes that are not protected could freeze and burst, causing expensive damage to your home.

What You Should Do: Bring outdoor plants inside or cover them. Wrap exposed water pipes, let faucets drip slowly, or drain outdoor pipes completely. These steps can save you from costly repairs.

The Sources: National Weather Service.