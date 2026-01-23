Listen to this post

The National Weather Service issued ice storm warnings for north and central Georgia and winter weather advisories for east Georgia, with freezing rain and ice accumulation expected from Saturday through Monday.

What’s Happening: Ice storm warnings are in effect for portions of north and central Georgia from Saturday through Monday morning. Winter weather advisories cover east Georgia counties and parts of South Carolina. The warnings cover more than 30 Georgia counties including metro Atlanta.

What’s Important: Ice accumulations between one-quarter inch and one inch are forecast for areas under ice storm warnings in north Georgia. Ice accumulations between two-tenths and three-tenths of an inch are expected in areas under ice storm warnings in east central Georgia. Ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch are forecast for areas under winter weather advisories.

How This Affects Real People: Roads, bridges and overpasses will likely become slick and hazardous. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs. Travel could be nearly impossible or impossible in areas under ice storm warnings. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact Monday morning commutes.

The Warnings: Here is the breakdown of the warnings for each region of the state.

Ice storm warnings are in effect for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield and Chattooga counties from 7 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Ice storm warnings are in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Gordon and Floyd counties from 1 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Ice storm warnings are in effect for Pickens, Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferoo, Clayton, Henry and Warren counties from 1 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Ice storm warnings are in effect for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia and Richmond counties in Georgia and McCormick, Edgefield, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken, Sumter and Calhoun counties in South Carolina from 1 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Monday.

The Advisories: Winter weather advisories are in effect for Jenkins and Screven counties in Georgia and Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley and Inland Colleton counties in South Carolina from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for Burke County in Georgia and Barnwell, Clarendon, Bamberg, Northwestern Orangeburg, Central Orangeburg and Southeastern Orangeburg counties in South Carolina from 1 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Monday.

Wind Conditions: Winds gusting as high as 40 mph are expected in Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Gordon and Floyd counties. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph are expected in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Walker and Whitfield counties.

State Response: Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency Thursday that runs through Jan. 29. The Georgia Department of Transportation is staging crews and equipment to pre-treat interstates, state routes, bridges and overpasses with brine. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency activated the State Operations Center. Up to 500 Georgia National Guard troops are available for preparation, response and recovery efforts.

What Officials Are Saying: The National Weather Service advises residents to prepare for possible power outages and strongly discourages travel. Residents who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle. Road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.

